Posted by on 23 February 2017 in News
Longitude Explorer Prize offers £10,000 to secondary schools

Secondary schools have until 3rd March to enter this year’s Nesta Longitude Explorer Prize, which offers a top prize of £10,000.

The Longitude Explorer Prize challenges students aged 11-16 to come up with an idea of how the Internet of Things (a concept where internet-connected devices generate data with limited human input, using sensors and other electronics) could tackle a health and wellbeing issue. The is particularly interested in ideas that tackle childhood obesity, physical activity, mental health and pollution.

 

Pupils must submit an outline of their idea by the closing date. IBM will support the finalists in developing a prototype of their idea using its cognitive Watson for a June deadline, with the winning school receiving £10,000 to support STEM programmes. There will also be two runner-up prizes of £1,000 each and individual prizes for students.

Information on how to enter as well as resources for schools are available from the competition site.

Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

