Robert Burns bust goes contactless for National Trust for Scotland

National Trust for Scotland has turned a Robert Burns bust and a historical painting into contactless donations points at two of its historic sites.

The charity has created replicas of a 200-year-old bust of Robert Burns at the Robert Burns Birthplace Museum in Ayrshire, and a 1766 painting of Colonel William Gordon, the military general and courtier, at Fyvie Castle in Aberdeenshire. Through a partnership with Bank of Scotland and VISA, the replicas accept contactless donations, with visitors tapping on both to give £2.

Please DO touch the art!

We've just announced our partnership with @AskBankOfScot and @Visa – so that you can Tap the Past to Preserve the future! #donate #contactless Find out more here > https://t.co/mhCr3Jop4K#ForTheLoveOfScotland pic.twitter.com/Pm8DxTAjU9 — National Trust for Scotland (@N_T_S) October 8, 2018

The Robert Burns bust was created using 3D scanning technology to build a mould that captured every detail of the original. This mould was then scaled up to human proportions with a hand with an in-built contactless device then created on a separate plinth. The charity also applied a marble-effect finish to match the look and feel of the original.

A pastiche painter recreated Fyvie Castle’s most famous painting by Pompeo Batoni, adding subtle new details such as the goddess Roma holding a contactless card, and the contactless reader, which was painted using 18th-century-style brush strokes, in the hand of William Gordon. Workers in high-vis jackets are also hidden within the painting as a nod to the Trust’s conservation work. Once completed, toner was added by specialists at the British Association of Paintings Conservator-Restorers, to ‘un-restore’ the painting and make it match the look of the original.

The replicas are part of the National Trust for Scotland’s Tap the Past to Preserve the Future initiative.

