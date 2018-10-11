Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Blackbaud’s eTapestry now integrates with JustGiving

Posted by on 11 October 2018
’s fundraising CRM solution eTapestry now integrates with online social giving platform, , it has announced.

The new integration aims to increase efficiency, with eTapestry connected to JustGiving to enable data from individual fundraising pages to flow into the system automatically overnight, including consent information. It collects data from the person who creates the page, as well as from the donors giving to it, with a specific category for anonymous donors.

Events created in eTapestry will also prompt fundraisers to set up their own page in JustGiving.

 

 

Lianne McGrory, Blackbaud Europe Managing Director, said:

“We are excited to bring this powerful integration to our customers. Since bringing JustGiving into the Blackbaud family last year, we’ve been working hard to unlock its full potential when working with our solutions, and we’re thrilled for our customers that the integration with eTapestry has launched this week.”

 

 

 

