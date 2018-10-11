Blackbaud’s eTapestry now integrates with JustGiving

Blackbaud’s fundraising CRM solution eTapestry now integrates with online social giving platform, JustGiving, it has announced.

The new integration aims to increase efficiency, with eTapestry connected to JustGiving to enable data from individual fundraising pages to flow into the system automatically overnight, including consent information. It collects data from the person who creates the page, as well as from the donors giving to it, with a specific category for anonymous donors.

Events created in eTapestry will also prompt fundraisers to set up their own page in JustGiving.

Blackbaud eTapestry + JustGiving = Social Fundraising Power!

eTapestry and @JustGiving are now working together – find out more here: https://t.co/sOP6HcKrSQ pic.twitter.com/09A8YQxJhK — Blackbaud Europe (@BlackbaudEurope) October 9, 2018

Lianne McGrory, Blackbaud Europe Managing Director, said: