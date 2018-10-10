Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Anonymous donor gives again to Heart of England Community Foundation

Posted by on 10 October 2018 in News
0 Comments
Tina Costello
Anonymous donor gives again to Heart of England Community Foundation

An donor who gave Heart of England Community Foundation £4 million ten months ago, has struck again with a second donation of £2 million.

The donation will be used continue the Heart of England Community Foundation’s work supporting vulnerable people. The donor, who opted to remain anonymous, gave the Foundation £4 million in December last year and requested that the funds be used to provide accommodation solutions for those who are homeless or vulnerable.

The funds were used to launch the Foundation’s Building Better Lives programme, which is to support a maximum of three initiatives to upgrade, extend or develop existing accommodation to provide additional capacity.

£666,000 of the new £2m donation is being added to the programme, with £1.333 million put into the Foundation’s endowment fund.

Organisations across Birmingham, the Black Country, Coventry, Solihull and Warwickshire were invited to bid for between £500,000 and £1.35 million from the Building Better Lives fund, with stage one applications now being reviewed.

Tina Costello, CEO of the Foundation (pictured), said:

“To receive £6 million from the same donor is absolutely incredible and further represents the confidence placed in the Foundation and the work that we deliver.

“The donor has enormous trust in our approach and has generously continued to support us. We are overwhelmed but delighted to accept such a generous gift and we can’t wait to put this funding to good use. It will make a huge difference to the lives of vulnerable people across the West Midlands.”

 

Tags:,
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

Get free email updates

Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

Before you go…

Let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy policy]
Sign up for free fundraising news by email. [Here's our privacy policy].
" />