Anonymous donor gives again to Heart of England Community Foundation

An anonymous donor who gave Heart of England Community Foundation £4 million ten months ago, has struck again with a second donation of £2 million.

The donation will be used continue the Heart of England Community Foundation’s work supporting vulnerable people. The donor, who opted to remain anonymous, gave the Foundation £4 million in December last year and requested that the funds be used to provide accommodation solutions for those who are homeless or vulnerable.

The funds were used to launch the Foundation’s Building Better Lives programme, which is to support a maximum of three initiatives to upgrade, extend or develop existing accommodation to provide additional capacity.

£666,000 of the new £2m donation is being added to the programme, with £1.333 million put into the Foundation’s endowment fund.

Organisations across Birmingham, the Black Country, Coventry, Solihull and Warwickshire were invited to bid for between £500,000 and £1.35 million from the Building Better Lives fund, with stage one applications now being reviewed.

Tina Costello, CEO of the Foundation (pictured), said: