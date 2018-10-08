Development sector income up 59% in a decade, Bond reports

Overall income to the development and humanitarian sector grew by 59% between 2006 and 2016, a survey of Bond members has shown, although most funding growth occurred in bigger organisations.

The report found that overall income for 305 of Bond members stood at £3.8bn as of April 2016, compared to the wider UK domestic charity sector, which grew by 10% over the same period.

Individual giving was the largest income stream to the humanitarian and development sector, accounting for 31%. This was followed by government contracts (19%), government grants (14%) and voluntary sector (17%), which includes trusts and foundations.

Government income – grants and contracts – are amongst the strongest growing areas of income, representing 33% of total funding, which according to the report is almost exactly the same level at which the government funds the UK domestic charity sector (32%).

According to Bond, which is a UK network of over 400 NGOs, funding to international development organisations now represents a twelfth of charity sector funding in the UK, with social services the largest (£10.6bn), followed by culture and recreation (£5.8bn) and health (£5.4bn).

However, the report also shows that the majority of growth in terms of funding occurred within organisations earning over £20m. A third of income went to the eight largest organisations, which each have annual income greater than £100m, another third went to 17 INGOs with income between £40m and £100m, while the remaining third went to 280 organisations with annual income below £40m.

The report reveals some differences however, with individual giving and voluntary sector income strong for organisations with income below £500k. Earned fundraising from selling donated goods or events tickets to individuals has shown strong recent growth with organisations of income between £500,000 and £2m, while earned charitable income from services such as consultancy and rent appears to have grown noticeably in the £2m to £5m group.

In a survey last year, 55% of Bond members identified diversifying income and becoming financially sustainable as their biggest long-term challenge.

Murtaza Jessa, haysmacintyre chartered accountants and tax advisers, Head of Charities said: