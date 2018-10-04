DEC launches Indonesia Tsunami appeal

UK charities have today (4 October) announced a joint fundraising appeal through the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) to help the survivors of the 7.4 magnitude earthquake and tsunami that struck Indonesia last Friday.

So far, over 1,300 people are confirmed dead with 200,000 people in urgent need of clean water, food, medical care and shelter.

The DEC Indonesia Tsunami Appeal is launching today and will be shown on all major UK broadcasters including BBC, ITV, Channel 4, Channel 5 and Sky. It asks people to visit the DEC site, call the 24-hour hotline on 0370 60 60 900, donate over the counter at any high street bank or post office, or send a cheque. People can also donate £5 by texting SUPPORT to 70000, with the whole amount going to the appeal.

A devastating earthquake and #tsunami have struck Indonesia. DEC charities & local partners are on the ground, working with national authorities to help affected communities. Help deliver urgent aid. Donate at https://t.co/KtzQ21tnN9 #bbcr4today pic.twitter.com/NbP0iBYmAX — DEC (@decappeal) October 4, 2018

DEC Chief Executive, Saleh Saeed, said:

“DEC member charities and their local partners are working closely with the Indonesian authorities to get aid to those who urgently need it, as well as helping survivors to cope with the trauma of the last few days. “As the full scale of the disaster unfolds, they are providing emergency relief and are ready to help devastated communities to rebuild their lives. “There is an urgent need for clean drinking water, food, medical care and shelter. Please give generously and let’s save the survivors.”

Image credit: The Asahi Shimbun/The Asahi Shimbun via Getty Images