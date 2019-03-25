Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

DEC Cyclone Idai Appeal reaches £18m

Posted by on 25 March 2019 in News
0 Comments
DEC Cyclone Idai Appeal reaches £18m

The Cyclone Adai Appeal has now topped £18m, less than a week after launch.

The Disasters Emergency Committee launched the appeal on Thursday 21 March, broadcasting on BBC, ITV, Channel 4, Channel 5 and Sky. It  is encouraging people to donate by text, online, by post, or at any post office or high street bank.

£8 million was raised in its first 24 hours of the appeal’s launch. The UK Government is also matching pound for pound the first £4 million donated by the public through UK Aid Match.

 

 

DEC member charities are working with national partners to support the rescue and relief effort taking place across Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe, which is delivering clean water, emergency shelter materials and blankets, food such as pulses and maize flour, and urgent health assistance. 

The 14 member charities are: Action Against Hunger, ActionAid UK, Age International, British Red Cross, CAFOD, CARE International UK, Christian Aid, Concern Worldwide UK, Islamic Relief Worldwide, Oxfam GB, Plan International UK, Save the Children UK, Tearfund and World Vision UK. 

The appeal has received the backing of a number of high-profile figures on Twitter including Raymond Blanc, Alesha Dixon, JB Gill, Bear Grylls, Shobna Gulati, Myleene Klass, Annie Lennox, Adrian Lester, Simon Pegg, James Purefoy and Emma Watson.

 

 

Tags:, ,
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

Get free email updates

Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

Before you go…

Let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy policy]
Sign up for free fundraising news by email. [Here's our privacy policy].
" />