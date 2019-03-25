DEC Cyclone Idai Appeal reaches £18m

The DEC Cyclone Adai Appeal has now topped £18m, less than a week after launch.

The Disasters Emergency Committee launched the appeal on Thursday 21 March, broadcasting on BBC, ITV, Channel 4, Channel 5 and Sky. It is encouraging people to donate by text, online, by post, or at any post office or high street bank.

£8 million was raised in its first 24 hours of the appeal’s launch. The UK Government is also matching pound for pound the first £4 million donated by the public through UK Aid Match.

The area submerged by water in Mozambique, Malawi and Zimababwe is vast following #CycloneIdai. Land and livelihoods have been ruined and the recovery will take time. Please give what you can: https://t.co/qPy0EslyU0 pic.twitter.com/BIORhsmdCW — DEC (@decappeal) March 24, 2019

DEC member charities are working with national partners to support the rescue and relief effort taking place across Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe, which is delivering clean water, emergency shelter materials and blankets, food such as pulses and maize flour, and urgent health assistance.

The 14 member charities are: Action Against Hunger, ActionAid UK, Age International, British Red Cross, CAFOD, CARE International UK, Christian Aid, Concern Worldwide UK, Islamic Relief Worldwide, Oxfam GB, Plan International UK, Save the Children UK, Tearfund and World Vision UK.

The appeal has received the backing of a number of high-profile figures on Twitter including Raymond Blanc, Alesha Dixon, JB Gill, Bear Grylls, Shobna Gulati, Myleene Klass, Annie Lennox, Adrian Lester, Simon Pegg, James Purefoy and Emma Watson.

In the wake of #CycloneIdai, my thoughts are with Mozambique, Zimbabwe & Malawi, a beautiful country that welcomed me so warmly in 2016. As the full scale of the disaster unfolds, please show your solidarity by donating via @decappeal now: https://t.co/FGcp1SXCKN pic.twitter.com/fb339Ve3on — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) March 23, 2019