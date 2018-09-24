Assura supports Warrington charities with Healthy Communities grants

Assura has announced the awarding of its Healthy Communities Fund grants for this year to four charities working in Warrington.

Healthy Communities Fund offers grants of £1,000 to four registered charities or community groups that can demonstrate how their project will improve health for people in Warrington in the coming year. It is an annual programme with next year’s applications due to in April 2019. This will be promoted via Assura’s website, media and social when the application phase is open.

Assura, which builds and looks after GP surgery and primary care buildings across the country, runs the annual scheme to support projects that make a difference to the health of people in Warrington.

This year, recipients included a new playground for Warrington Hospital’s youngest patients through Running4 Dr Ozzy, a buddying programme for homeless people in the town through the Room at the Inn and the Y project and a project by Harry and Co to create comforting spaces for local families who’ve lost a baby in their specialist bereavement suites at Warrington Hospital. The Christie Charitable Fund also received funding to provide complementary therapists who give treatments and massages to chemotherapy and radiotherapy outpatients, including patients coming from NHS Warrington CCG.

CEO Jonathan Murphy said:

“We had a huge rise in the number of applications for grants from local charities and projects this year, and they all had such strong stories to tell about how they’re working to make a difference to health in Warrington. Our whole team voted to choose four final projects, which was no easy task – and we all look forward to seeing the funding in action.”

Assura also announced a partnership with Dementia UK to support the charity’s Admiral Nurse Dementia Helpline this year.

Image: Ruben and Elena Evans-Guillen, who pledged to run 100km to help raise funds for play equipment at Warrington Hospital, with the Warrington Hospital Charity Mascot