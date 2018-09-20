Aviva Community Fund invites applications from small community groups

Aviva Community Fund in the UK is now open for the fourth year and inviting applications for funding. This year it is offering a total of £2 million to small community groups.

Groups can apply for one of four funding levels, ranging from up to £1,000 to £25,000.

So far Aviva Community Fund has helped over 2,000 groups and causes make a difference in their communities.

This year there are three categories for projects to enter:

Health and wellbeing – caring for others

– caring for others Skills for life – focusing on financial literacy

– focusing on financial literacy Environment projects – trying to improve their natural surroundings

Projects previously funded by Aviva Community Fund

New for 2018

This year Aviva is partnering with Crowdfunder UK to give people the chance to raise extra funds for their project. As they collect votes they will also be able to choose to crowdfund and turn support into pledges.

Aviva will also be launching a new community group on Facebook, providing practical support on topics like how to use social media effectively and to build a community network.

Applications to Aviva Community Fund are now open, and close on 9 October 2018.