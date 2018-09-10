WaterAid Untapped appeal wins at 2018 Campaigns for Good Awards

WaterAid’s UnTapped appeal has won the best global fundraising and advocacy campaign at the inaugural 2018 Campaigns for Good Awards.

The campaign, launched last November by WaterAid and GOOD Agency, raised £4.2 million, which was then matched by the UK government.

Untapped told the story of a Sierra Leonean community’s journey to clean water, decent toilets and good hygiene. Supporters were able to experience everyday life in Tombohuaun through a Facebook Messenger chatbot, while a designated website provided a 360-degree view of the village. Some residents also made YouTube tutorials to share recipes and dance moves.

Adverts on television, taxis, escalator panels and cinema screens also supported the campaign. A memorial was staged by the River Thames, with 800 multicoloured buckets to provide a reminder that 800 children die every day because of dirty water. WaterAid Ambassadors, including Nadiya Hussain and Rachel Stevens, also participated, asking the public to ‘buy a bucket’ and donate to #Untapped.

The appeal also included 3D tree-projections on London’s Southbank while grime artists and spoken word poets performed freestyles.

Overall, the campaign’s activities and digital experience attracted a combined 430 million views.

This was the inaugural outing for the Campaigns for Good Awards, which see three publications: PRWeek, Campaign, and Third Sector join together to recognise creative campaigns for good causes. There were 15 awards, including 13 spilt between Brand Led, Public Sector, Charity or NGO and Multi-Organisation categories, as well as overall Agency of the Year and Campaign of the Year awards. Campaign of the Year was won by Small Talk Saves Lives, by Pegasus for Network Rail, Samaritans, British Transport Police & Rail Delivery Group.

Marcus Missen, WaterAid’s Director of Communications & Fundraising, said: