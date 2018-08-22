Music practice app makes donation to charity for every bug found

A start-up app created to help young violinists with their practice is combining improving its app with raising money for an international music charity.

nSpireMe was founded by conductor and music entrepreneur Stuart Barr to help children unleash their musicality. Their ethos is that “every child possesses extraordinary powers of creativity, and it’s our job to develop technology that enables them to unleash it”.

It is collecting feedback during its first version trial by inviting users to let them know about any bugs they might uncover in the software. In return, it will donate £1 to Music as Therapy International for every bug or glitch reported. This can range from a crotchet rest being slightly out of place to display issues on smaller screen devices.

In addition to this bug bounty scheme, nSpireMe will also donate £1 for every shared post on either Facebook or LinkedIn.

Free access to the app is being offered to teachers, parents and students for an initial trial period.

Connecting teacher, student and parent

The nSpireMe app gives children actionable feedback on their pitching and rhythm, with their music displayed alongside practice notes from their teacher. It is a three-way platform that connects teacher, student and parent. It is designed to fill the void between lessons and during holidays, enabling students to accelerate their progress, and stay engaged.

Founder Stuart Barr was conductor to the veteran artiste Dame Shirley Bassey for six years, conducting her around the world from the Oscars, the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Concert to her farewell album at Abbey Road. He taught at the Royal Academy of Music for a decade, recently took his MBA in the Creative Industries at the University of Cambridge, and is Chairman of the London Youth Choir.

Music as Therapy International

Music as Therapy International is a UK-registered charity founded on the belief in the power of music “to make the most of people’s potential, overcoming obstacles such as disability, trauma and mental illness”.

Alexia Quin, founder and director of the music charity thanked nSpire Me for its pledge of support, describing it as “innovative and generous”.