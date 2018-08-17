Volunteering mural appears in Shoreditch

A mural encouraging people to volunteer in their communities and signposting them to the NCVO has appeared in London’s Shoreditch.

Professional graffiti and street artists Graffiti Life collaborated with papercut artist Poppy Chancellor to create the artwork, which has been on Ebor Street in Shoreditch for almost a fortnight, and is scheduled to remain until 19 August.

How awesome is this! A mural to celebrate volunteering #DoItForOthers *Mural artists @Graffiti_Life & papercut artist @PoppyChancellor. See it on Ebor St, opposite Shoreditch House til Aug 19. https://t.co/8XcZSeucEl pic.twitter.com/aAvzp1UET6 — NCVO Volunteering (@NCVOvolunteers) August 14, 2018

Poppy Chancellor created the papercut design of a group of women giving each other piggybacks around the slogan “Do It For Others” , which was then transformed into the wall painting with a call to action encouraging people to find volunteering opportunities through NCVO.

Graffiti Life came up with the idea for the mural to try and encourage people to give volunteering a try after hearing that people are often put off because think they don’t have enough time to commit or make a worthwhile difference, or because they think it is too time-consuming or not particularly fun. It wanted to create a mural that challenged that and depicted volunteering as a fun and rewarding experience that can strengthen community relationships.