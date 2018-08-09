Just Giving: Why Philanthropy Is Failing Democracy and How It Can Do Better

Just Giving, not to be confused with the online giving platform, investigates the ethical and political dimensions of philanthropy and considers how giving might better support democratic values and promote justice.

‘Big philanthropy’ can be a form of exercising power, converting private assets into public influence. This power can be mostly unaccountable, long-lasting, and even receive tax advantages. As such, Reich suggests that philanthropy might even undermine democratic values and set back aspirations of justice.

And he looks at other charitable giving, not just major gifts, claiming that charity “does surprisingly little to provide for those in need and sometimes worsens inequality.”

Rob Reichis professor of political science and faculty co-director for the Stanford Centre on Philanthropy and Civil Society at Stanford University. His recent books includeEducation, Justice, and Democracy.