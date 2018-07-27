Who’s moving? Recruitment round-up

Here is a round-up of the latest moves in the sector, including new CEOS for Variety, Institute of Legacy Management, MiHC, and Addenbroke’s Charitable Trust, and the Eden Project’s first Director of Philanthropy.

Frances Lang joins Variety as CEO

Variety has appointed Frances Lang as its new CEO, ahead of the charity’s 70th anniversary. Lang takes up her post in September, having held senior management positions in the charity sector, media and finance. Since qualifying as a Chartered Accountant in 1994, she has worked for companies such as MTV, News Corp and Publicis Groupe in London, Hong Kong and Paris. She was most recently interim Chief Executive at Media Trust.

Lord Lieutenant of Cheshire becomes Patron of Stick ‘n’ Step

Stick ‘n’ Step has announced the appointment of a new patron. The Lord Lieutenant of Cheshire, David Briggs, a long-term supporter of the charity, has taken over the role.

Institute of Legacy Management appoints Matthew Lagden new CEO

The Institute of Legacy Management has announced Matthew Lagden as Chief Executive Officer. With many years’ experience in fundraising and legacies, Lagden has most recently worked as Director of Fundraising at St Paul’s Cathedral, prior to which he worked for charities including Action for Children, the Stroke Association and the British Heart Foundation. He replaces Chris Millward, who has joined Legacy Voice as Director of Consulting.

Derek Hill joins 11 London as Commercial Strategy Director

Creative agency 11 London has appointed Derek Hill as its new Commercial Strategy Director. Formerly Commercial Lead and Head of Partnerships at JustGiving, Hill brings over 17 years’ experience in technology, international events and marketing, having recently helped JustGiving to scale through fully integrated strategic partnerships and sector-wide product launches. Hill also brings senior client-side experience across fundraising and brand partnerships.

Eden Project appoints Alessio di Capua as first Director of Philanthropy

The Eden Project has appointed its first Director of Philanthropy. Alessio di Capua has joined from the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, where he led on fundraising efforts in the USA as Executive Director of Kew Foundation America. At Eden, he will provide strategic leadership for high value, relationship-based fundraising. He will be responsible for building on the work Eden has done to date, extending the network of potential donors, leading to the launch of a major fundraising campaign.

Shelly Thake appointed Chief Executive of Addenbroke’s Charitable Trust

Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust has announced the appointment of Shelly Thake as Chief Executive of the charity with immediate effect. Thake has been interim chief executive of ACT for the past 12 months following the departure of Stephen Davies who left the charity following almost seven years as chief executive and 20 years service to the NHS. Prior to her interim role at ACT, Thake worked in the hospital for four years supporting organisational development.

Really delighted to share the news that I will be joining Music in Hospitals & Care (MiHC) as their Chief Executive in August. #newchapter #charity #leadership #music https://t.co/uaAiKgvOqB — Barbara (@OzzyBM) July 20, 2018

Barbara Osborne becomes CEO at MiHC

Barbara Osborne is joining MiHC as its new CEO on 1 August, based at the charity’s Edinburgh office. Osborne’s recent roles include Director of Income Generation and Marketing at Myeloma UK and Head of Community and Volunteer Fundraising at British Heart Foundation.

We're delighted to announce the appointment of two new Directors. Adam Overlander-Kaye has been appointed Director of Fundraising & Community Engagement and Ellisa Estrin has been appointed as Director of Marketing https://t.co/4K0pXo9h6T pic.twitter.com/4wG5qFsc9A — Jewish Care (@Jewish_Care) July 19, 2018

Adam Overlander-Kaye & Ellisa Estrin appointed into two new roles at Jewish Care

Jewish Care has appointed current ORT UK Chief Executive, Adam Overlander-Kaye as its new Director of Fundraising & Community Engagement. Prior to his time at ORT Adam spent six years as the Director of Fundraising at Reform Judaism. He began his fundraising career at UJIA where he worked as a fundraising manager following a decade of working in Jewish education for both UJS and UJIA. Ellisa Estrin, Jewish Care’s Assistant Director of Marketing, has also been appointed into the role of Director of Marketing, Communications and Customer Engagement. The charity’s Chief Executive, Daniel Carmel-Brown, announced the two new roles following his move to CEO from his previous post of Director of Fundraising and Marketing, a role he has developed into these two new Director positions.