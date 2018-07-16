Cancer Research UK launches range of cancer care products

Cancer Research UK has launched its own range of patient-centred cancer care products, available via its online shop, with all profits going back into its research.

This is the first time the charity has developed products aimed at directly helping those going through cancer treatment. The range of products are specially sourced with cancer patients in mind, and through feedback from patient panels, the charity has also designed a few exclusive products for the range. The charity also tested the concept and product range on its supporters before further developing them and launching them.

The products are currently available online only, to international customers as well as those in the UK. The charity hopes to extend the online product offering into its shops, and it will continue to evolve over the coming months as the range is extended.

100% of the net profits go back into research, which is one of the charity’s key and unique strengths in this space. Currently, there is also no other retailer that offers a range of cancer care products that combine the diversity, high-quality and affordability of Cancer Research UK’s range, and the website will be a ‘one-stop-shop’ to meet cancer patients’ needs, offering customers ease and simplicity.

Julie Byard, Head of Trading, said:

“The idea for this range came from our volunteer patient support groups. We all agreed that there were many good reasons for introducing it to our online offering: a key motivation was enabling people on a cancer journey to feel more ‘human’ again and to show that addressing their personal issues – even in small ways – can make a huge difference. “As well as making life a little easier for patients, the range was created to help loved ones and friends. It can be hard to know what to get somebody who is going through treatment, but this new range is specially designed to help. From travel bags for hospital visits to sensitive shampoo, each purchase has the added benefit of contributing to our life-saving work. The net profit goes back into funding the research of our scientists, who work tirelessly to on the prevention, diagnosis and treatments of all cancers.”

Main image: Shoulder drain bag in mono flowerprint, £9.99.