Shaw Trust launches in-store customer experience rating scheme

Shaw Trust has launched a way to gain insights and evidence into customers’ opinions of their charity shopping experience.

Through in-store tablet technology, the charity is collecting live ratings and comments from customers to help its store managers and leaders improve service delivery across their 50 shops, located from Lymington in Hampshire to Shawlands, Glasgow.

Shaw Trust is working with startup technology business RateIt, to implement the technology and gather actionable insights from the ratings and comments received.

RateIt helps brands to understand and improve their customer experience, and started in Australia and Singapore, working with brands including Pandora, Adidas and Ikea before expanding to the UK early this year.

John Canessa, Retail Director at Shaw Trust, said:

“We are rapidly growing our charity shops across the UK over the next 12 months and believe it’s important for us to continually find new ways to improve how we operate. “A core part of our strategy is maintaining and growing loyalty for our brand, and more broadly across our charitable services in employability, education and other areas. By giving customers the opportunity to share feedback in-store through an innovative and modern tablet, we’ll be able to gain invaluable evidence and insights into what we can do better.”

Sean Nuzum, RateIt Channel Growth Manager (UK) said: