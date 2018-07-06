International Statement of Ethical Principles approved at Summit

A revised version of the International Statement of Ethical Principles has been approved at this year’s International Fundraising Summit, held on 5 July.

National fundraising associations from across the globe attended the Summit hosted by the Institute of Fundraising, representing countries including the US, Canada, Italy, Brazil, France, Belgium, and Sweden, as well as the UK.

Delegates gathered to reflect and discuss common opportunities, challenges and solutions for developing fundraising as well as to share insight and to approve a revised version of the International Statement of Ethical Principles.

The Statement outlines an ethical approach for fundraisers, wherever they work, and centres on shared principles for fundraising, which are rooted in honesty, respect, integrity, transparency and responsibility. It says it “does not replicate, replace, or supersede any laws or codes of conduct that are in place in any individual country, as it is expected that fundraisers will fully observe the law wherever they work,” but “outlines the ethical approach and articulates the values that drive fundraising professionals and provides a framework of how we will work globally.”

Peter Lewis, Chief Executive of the Institute of Fundraising said: