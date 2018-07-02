Rapidata launch gives charity supporters control over their regular giving

Rapidata is aiming to help charities give supporters more control over their regular giving payments with the launch of a new product, Control my Payment.

Launched today at the IoF Fundraising Convention, Control my Payment enables charities to provide supporters with greater flexibility over their Direct Debit payments, helping charities to increase engagement, improve the donor experience and reduce attrition.

Control my Payment is available at no extra cost to Rapidata clients and is incorporated into its Direct Debit Managed Service, which enables charities to provide supporters with a secure and fully branded experience.

Its launch follows Friday’s (29 June) publication of research by Rapidata into the changing payments industry and consumer behaviour, which found that nearly three-quarters of the 2,000 people questioned (74%) strongly agreed with the statement: “It’s important that people should be able to fully control their Direct Debit outgoings each month.” Of those that said that they donated money regularly to a charity or not-for-profit cause via Direct Debit, nearly half (44%) said that they would like to have the option to skip a payment for a month, 43% said they would like the option to adjust their monthly amount, and 32% would like the option to take a payment holiday.

In addition, as well as offering these options, Rapidata says that Control my Payment also provides charities with a platform through which to highlight the positive impact of supporters’ donations, and promote new campaign messages in the same space to help further engage them.

Scott Gray, CEO at Rapidata, said: