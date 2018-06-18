Who’s Moving? Appointments round-up

Here are seven movers for June 2018.

Kieron James joins Fundraising Regulator as Board Member

The Fundraising Regulator has announced the appointment of Kieron James as a Board Member for a term of 3 years. James will become an active Board Member on 18th July, when the Board next meets. James founded Wonderful Organisation, an online fundraising platform. Prior to this, James founded WHYPAY?, the free telephone conference service, and has decades of experience in the IT sector.

Alexandra Fearon becomes Marketing Manager at donr

Local technology business donr, which helps charities create and launch their own online crowdfunding pages, has now increased its workforce to ten employees with plans to take on more people in 2018. The tenth employee was Alexandra Fearon who has taken on the role as Marketing Manager, overseeing donr’s marketing strategy and assisting charities with the marketing of their donr crowdfunding campaigns. Other recent hires include ex Newcastle University graduates Samantha Lade and Callum Patterson.

The Lotteries Council announces Tony Vick as Chair

The new chair of The Lotteries Council is Tony Vick, Director of the 51 Community Interest Companies, formed to address health inequalities across Great Britain. Vick has been a Finance Director in the not-for-profit healthcare sector for over 25 years, working at organisations such as the Royal Masonic Hospital, the Hospital of St John & St Elizabeth (incorporating St John’s Hospice) and The Hospital Management Trust. As well as having responsibilities for finance and IT, he has regularly been involved in fundraising at a senior level.

Paul Vanags joins War Child as Director of Fundraising

Paul Vanags is leaving his role as Oxfam’s Head of Public Fundraising to take up the role of Director of Fundraising at War Child. His role at Oxfam will be filled on an interim basis by Paul Langley from 18 June. Vanags joined Oxfam in 2006, working first on creation of Oxfam Online Shop, and in various roles across fundraising. He has led a team of 60 as Head of Public Fundraising since 2014, looking after majority of Oxfam’s fundraised income.

SASC appoints Amelia Sussman as Head of Operations

Social and Sustainable Capital (SASC) has strengthened its team with the appointment of Amelia Sussman in the new role of Head of Operations. She is one of four new recruits to SASC this year, which has seen the team grow to 10 people. Amelia previously worked at Impetus – The Private Equity Foundation, where she was an Investment Director for 11 years, working closely with a portfolio of charities and the private equity community. Before joining Impetus PEF, she was COO at Common Purpose.

Emma Hargreaves takes up Head of Planning role at GOOD Agency

GOOD Agency has hired Emma Hargreaves, previous Strategy Director at LIDA, as its new Head of Planning. Hargreaves has over 20 years’ experience working on integrated campaigns for high profile clients including Barclaycard, Invesco Perpetual, Alzheimer’s Society and the National Trust. She started her career at Ogilvy One and has worked at Proximity London and Iris before joining LIDA where she was responsible for leading business development.

Emma Malcolm appointed first Director of Fundraising at The Macular Society

The Macular Society has appointed Emma Malcolm as its first Director of Fundraising. Malcolm joins from Rethink Mental Illness where she was Associate Director for fundraising and supporter engagement. She began her career with the Royal Academy of Music and has also held senior positions with Prostate Action, Prostate Cancer Research Foundation, and Dyslexia Action. In her new role, Malcolm will be responsible for strengthening and developing all aspects of fundraising for the Society.