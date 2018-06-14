Charities make it onto Huddersfield Monopoly edition

A special Huddersfield edition of Monopoly is being created with three charities included on the board after the game makers asked the public what they should include.

Winning Moves UK, which is licensed to produce the game for Hasbro, which owns Monopoly, launched the competition to find a new town to have its own Monopoly board in time for Christmas 2018. A two-month public poll saw Huddersfield beat Halifax, with the special edition due out in October. Voting then took place to decide on what should feature on the board.

The Laura Crane Youth Cancer Trust ran a campaign to secure public votes, and is one of three local charities that will be included. Huddersfield landmarks like Castle Hill, St. George’s Square and Felix the Railway Cat are also likely to take leading spots on the property spaces made famous in the original London game. The game can be pre-ordered from the charity’s homepage.

Charity Manager Pam Thornes said:

“Laura Crane was a Huddersfield girl and her charity has been at the heart of the Huddersfield community for more than 20 years. It is thanks to the truly wonderful people of Huddersfield that the charity has been able to make such a huge difference to the lives of young cancer patients, both locally – and further afield.”

Afolabi Omotola, Custom Games Executive at Winning Moves UK said:

“Congratulations to Laura Crane. They ran the most imaginative and creative campaign on social media and will get to star and feature on a Community Chest card. We feel this is an appropriate position on the board, with Laura Crane being such an integral part of the Huddersfield and wider community.”

He added:

“There were two polls held earlier in the year. One for general landmarks, a second specifically for charities. The response to both was way beyond our expectations. We would like to thank each and every person who took the time to vote and to nominate. We have studied each suggestion and vote – in their thousands – and the edition is now in the pre-production and design stage.”

Other towns in the UK with their own Monopoly editions include Guildford, which got its own board in 2016, Taunton (2017), Bath (2007), Exeter (2015), and York (2010). When a town is chosen to have its own set, there is a public vote to choose what should feature on the board, including local charities.

Image: Graham Barnes (Winning Moves UK), Helen Mervill (Fundraising Manager, Laura Crane Youth Cancer Trust), Pam Thornes (Charity Manager, Laura Crane Youth Cancer Trust)