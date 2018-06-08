Barclays guide aims to help people engage their children in giving

A new guide by Barclays has been published to help people engage their families in philanthropy.

Future giving: Engaging the next generation has been created in response to conversations the bank has had with customers about involving their families with philanthropy, and aims to provide a framework to use to prepare for discussions on the subject. It looks at when to start and how to talk to the different age groups of 5-9 year olds, 10-16 year olds, and 17-25 year olds, with the types of activities that might engage them with giving, and links to resources that may help.

It also includes case studies, and can be downloaded as a PDF.

Barclays research published last month showed that younger people are increasingly giving more. 57% of under 35s say they are more likely to donate today than they were three years ago, with younger people reporting giving more money than the over 55s. People aged 35 to 54 said they gave an average of £265 last year to charities, followed by £246 from under-35s, while the over 55s gave £168.