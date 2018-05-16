Loose change worth £320m in donations in 2017

People donate more than £300 million a year in loose change to charity, according to new research from the Charities Aid Foundation.

A survey of 1,123 people, carried out by YouGov on behalf of the Charities Aid Foundation (CAF), found that people gave an estimated £320 million in loose change to charity last year.

The survey found that nearly two-thirds of women (65%) said they had donated loose change compared to 55% of men surveyed. However, the men who donated loose change generally gave away more – an average of £20.75 during a year compared to £10.76 given by women.

Overall CAF’s annual UK Giving survey, which asks over 12,000 people about their giving habits throughout the year, shows that cash remains the most popular way for people to give despite the rise of giving online and by direct debit.

Susan Pinkney, Head of Research at Charities Aid Foundation, said: