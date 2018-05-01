Charity Commission creates welcome pack for new trustees

The Charity Commission has launched a welcome pack for new charity trustees, focusing on the main duties of the role.

The new welcome pack will be emailed to all new trustees who register their email address with the Commission. It is also available online and can be used by existing trustees to refresh their knowledge. It provides information on governance basics, financial filing requirements and how the Charity Commission can offer support. It also suggests practical steps that can be taken to carry out trustee duties effectively.

According to the Commission, around 100,000 new trustees are appointed each year. The guide aims to introduce them to the role so that they have a basic understanding of their duties and responsibilities.

The Guide:

outlines the basics of trusteeship

summarises what they can expect

raises awareness of their duties and responsibilities

explains what needs to be sent to us

provides reference to more detailed guidance and information

Trustees can sign into the Commission’s change charity details service and add email addresses.