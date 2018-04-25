New fund to help Irish disadvantaged children opens

Service station company Applegreen in partnership with the Irish Youth Foundation is offering grants worth €124,000 for work with children in disadvantaged areas.

The goal of the Applegreen Blossom Fund is to support projects and programmes which focus on the health and wellbeing of children. The Fund wants to celebrate and assist projects that promote either positive physical or mental health, healthy eating or other innovative ways of supporting children under this theme.

The fund is open to organisations working with children aged 4-12 living in disadvantaged circumstances in the Republic of Ireland. Schools are not eligible to apply. Successful applicants will receive a grant of €2,000.

While grants are open to all organisations who work with disadvantaged children there will be a regional spread of grants supporting projects with a focus on areas where Applegreen has a presence.

The selection criteria for applications will be suitability of organisation, purpose of the grant request, impact and effectiveness of the grant, innovativeness, geographical fit, and quality of the application. Special consideration will be given to innovative or new programmes but the Fund is also open to existing programmes with proven impact.

The closing date for applications is the 9th May 2018 at 6pm. Online applications can be made on the Fund’s website.

The Irish Youth Foundation raised over €1 million in 2016 to support youth projects in Ireland.