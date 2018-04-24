Garfield Weston Foundation gives £1 billionth donation to youth charity

The Garfield Weston Foundation has now given a total of £1 billion to charity, with its £1billionth donation to Ourside Youth Association in Evesham.

The Garfield Weston Foundation is celebrating its 60th Anniversary and its £1billionth donation will bring the total number of individual grants it has given out so far to over 40,000. Ourside Youth Association (pictured) will receive a grant of £70,000 over the next three years as part of the Foundation’s £1billionth donation.

The centre runs a range of activities including a girls sports club and a community café as well as providing access to sexual health and mental health support.

Ourside Youth Association founder, Carly Elwell, said:

“The day we received the news from the Garfield Weston Foundation was a very emotional one for us. Having funding to support core costs gives us, and our staff members, an incredible feeling of security knowing that we don’t have to worry for the near future and can concentrate on delivering exceptional services for young people. “Garfield Weston listened to what we needed and are supporting us to grow into the charity we would like to be. Being selected for the £1billionth grant has given us a huge boost in confidence and we are determined to achieve our goal of becoming the main hub for young people in this area, offering a variety of advice and youth services.”

The Garfield Weston Foundation’s Director, Philippa Charles, said: