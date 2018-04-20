Millionaire offers house as competition prize to support 11 charities

A multi-millionaire is offering his Devon mansion as a competition prize which will also benefit 11 UK charities.

The £2.3m mansion has a swimming pool, gym and three-hole golf course, and the prize also includes the contents and furnishings, the Stamp Duty paid, £50,000 in cash and a Rolls Royce.

There are also nine runner-up prizes of £10,000 each.

The anonymous businessman has said that he will donate “20% of all the proceeds” from the competition between them. If all the tickets are sold, this will total £2 million.

The charities to benefit are:

Make a Wish UK

Demelza

British Red Cross

Global’s Make Some Noise

Help for Heroes

Elizabeth’s Legacy of Hope

Edna Adan Foundation

Balloons Devon

Marine Conservation Society

Over the Wall

Farms For City Children.

The businessman said: “Some people might think this is crazy but we think it’s a great way to help 11 amazing charities and for someone to win a millionaire’s mansion. We have loved living here, but are ready to move on to our next adventure.

“Why not do something a bit different if you can? We’re in the fortunate position of being able to support some of our favourite charities, the likes of Make-A-Wish UK, Help for Heroes and the British Red Cross. At the same time we make someone’s dreams come true through the competition and we get to move closer to our grandchildren!”

Jason Suckley, CEO of Make-A-Wish, said: “On behalf of Make-A-Wish UK, I’d like to say how thrilled we are to be part of this exciting, once in a lifetime, opportunity. It’s difficult to imagine a more spectacular prize for the lucky winner.”

Vanessa Fox, CEO of Farms for City Children, added: “It is amazing to be the recipient of such a unique donation. Each year the charity needs to raise over £1m to provide the opportunity for 3,200 inner city primary school children to visit one of our three farms to enjoy a wonderful week of muck and magic where they flourish and grow in self-esteem, self- confidence and self-worth. We are so grateful to the anonymous donor and will be encouraging our supporters to buy tickets.”

About the house

Situated in a Devon hamlet, the property features a sweeping driveway, 10 acres of landscaped grounds, golfing greens, fully equipped kitchen, wine cellar, indoor pool, gym and self-contained apartment with its own garden.



How to enter

Competition tickets for the millionaire’s mansion cost £10, plus 50p booking fee per transaction. From each ticket sold £2 will be donated to the charities.

For a chance of winning, entrants need answer successfully a multiple-choice question. As such it is a competition and not a lottery or raffle. The competition runs until 28 November 2018.

Entrants must be aged 18 years or over and a permanent resident of England, Wales or Scotland, to enter. Competition terms and conditions apply.

The “Win a Millionaire Mansion” is a prize competition operated by Ogilvie Promotions

WATCH: BBC News: Hamish Marshall takes a tour of Millionaire Mansion