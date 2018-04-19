New goDonate platform helps smaller charities increase online donations

A new online donation platform aimed specifically at helping smaller charities raise more funds has launched.

Called goDonate, the online donation platform has been created by WPN Chameleon’s digital team Addition. It has been designed to provide an engaging and simplified donation journey for supporters, using payment technologies including Apple Pay, Google Pay and PayPal to make donating easier by minimising the number of fields the donor has to complete.

The platform’s backend integrations have also been tailored to reduce internal admin and management, while other features are customisable to track supporter donations and improve the overall user experience with tailored content for different campaigns and appeals.

Vicky Reeves, MD at Addition, said:

“There is a misconception within the charity sector that when a supporter visits your website to donate to your charity, that they will go on to complete their donation. Statistics show that a significant number of potential donors do not go on to donate – they can be put off by a poor user experience, having to complete lengthy forms, or having security concerns over submitting their details. goDonate’s simple and user-friendly platform addresses these issues, while also engaging and motivating supporters as they complete their donation.”

The Fire Fighters Charity has already used the new platform, changing the design of its donation form, simplifying and reducing the number of steps, and future proofing it for online and mobile payment innovation. It is now also able to handle spikes in traffic and donations following emergency appeals, and since implementing goDonate, has seen a 49% increase in monthly donations.

Kate Griffiths, Income Generation and Engagement Manager from The Fire Fighters Charity said: