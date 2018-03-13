New online training resource launched for the arts, cultural & heritage sectors

Arts Fundraising & Philanthropy has launched an online resource of training specifically for the arts.

The portfolio offers free online learning and professional development for staff, practitioners and trustees in the arts, cultural and heritage sectors and features arts fundraising trainers sharing their key insights and experiences. It consists of three e-learning courses under the banner Cause4 Advance on the Proversity platform, with more to come over the next four years; as well as a Massive Online Open Course (MOOC) on the FutureLearn social learning platform, developed by the University of Leeds.

Arts Fundraising & Philanthropy will be collaborating with Cause4 Advance, University of Leeds and FutureLearn to deliver the courses, which are also supported by Arts Council England.

The courses range from short two-hour training courses for first-time fundraisers to a two-week leadership training course designed for senior leaders. They cover topics such as ethical fundraising, change management, policy making and strategy.

With the Cause4 Advance courses, each module is under two hours, and can be watched on or offline at a time that suits the learner. These courses are available free of charge via desktop, laptop and smartphone app.

The courses also provide the opportunity to participate in peer forums on the issues that participants are most interested in and to get the latest insight into hot topics in the sector. Participants can measure their own knowledge and learning using our instructor devised assessments.

The following three courses are live on Cause4 Advance and via the Cause4 app until 4 May 2018.

Asking People for Money: providing an introduction to individual giving, and covering the basics of setting a strategy, cultivating relationships, communicating with supporters, and managing donation schemes and events.

Trustee Leadership in Fundraising and Income Generation: covering the key responsibilities of Trustees in fundraising, the regulations around fundraising, and how participants might help build relationships with donors and funders to boost their organisation’s income generation.

Ethics in Fundraising: designed to give Trustees, CEOs and Senior Fundraisers guidance as to how to approach issues in relation to ethics in fundraising.

The two-week leadership course Effective Fundraising and Leadership in the Arts and Culture on FutureLearn has also just gone live. It covers the importance of developing organisational resilience through effective leadership and management, and how to diversify income streams.

Michelle Wright, founder and CEO of Cause4 said: