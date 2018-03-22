World Water Day sees three-year partnership launch between WaterAid & Wimbledon Foundation

On today’s World Water Day (22 March) WaterAid has announced a three-year partnership with the Wimbledon Foundation to help bring access to clean water, decent toilets and good hygiene to more of the world’s poorest communities.

Established in 2013, the Wimbledon Foundation is the official charity of The All England Lawn Tennis Club and The Championships. The Foundation aims to use the resources and heritage of Wimbledon to help improve people’s lives, both in the local area and on an increasingly global scale. In support of this, it has chosen WaterAid as an international charity partner.

The Wimbledon Foundation will donate £100,000 annually for three years to help WaterAid make clean water, decent toilets and good hygiene normal for communities in three countries, Ethiopia, Malawi and Nepal, supporting WaterAid’s work in health centres, schools and communities.

Helen Parker, Wimbledon Foundation and Community Manager, said:

“Water is vital to Wimbledon: it keeps our grass courts maintained and our competitors hydrated. However, we are well aware that not everyone is as fortunate and around 800 children die each day from diseases caused by a lack of clean water and good sanitation. That is why the Wimbledon Foundation is proud to be championing water for all through our new partnership with WaterAid. We share their vision of a world where everyone everywhere has access to clean water, decent toilets and good hygiene, and as the charity of an international sporting event, we are excited to be helping them to make a difference.”

Tim Wainwright, WaterAid Chief Executive, said:

“We are delighted that the Wimbledon Foundation is supporting our goal of ensuring clean water and toilets for all by 2030. Joining forces with the charitable arm of the world’s most prestigious tennis tournament will provide much needed funds for our work in some of the poorest countries while also helping raise awareness of the urgent need to address the global water and sanitation crisis.”

Image copyright: Ernest Randriarimalala