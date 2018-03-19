Unticked Gift Aid boxes see charities lose out on almost £600m a year

Figures released today (19 March) by HMRC show the charities are losing out on almost £600m a year through unticked Gift Aid boxes.

The research shows that a third of eligible donations made to many of the UK’s 200,000 charities did not add Gift Aid when they could have done, equating to a loss of around £600m annually.

It estimates that £8.91bn was donated in the 12 months prior to the research, with Gift Aid added to just over half (52%) of this, amounting to £1.16bn. While 88% of the 1,377 people interviewed were aware of Gift Aid, understanding of the scheme is mixed, with just over a quarter (26%) having ‘good’ understanding, a third (33%) ‘fairly good’ understanding, and the remaining donors having a ‘fairly poor’ or ‘poor’ understanding (30% and 11% respectively).

Overall, 8% of the value of donations made in the 12 months prior to interview had Gift Aid incorrectly added to them by ineligible donors according to the research, generating a Gift Aid tax gap of up to £0.18bn. In addition, 25% of the value of donations did not have Gift Aid added to them where the donor was eligible, contributing up to £0.56bn to the value of unclaimed Gift Aid.

HMRC is calling on people to tick the box when they make an eligible donation. The department has also written to 50,000 charities to promote the Gift Aid Small Donations Scheme and explain how to claim the 25% top-up on cash donations. Under the scheme, a declaration is not needed for donations worth up to £20.

Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury, Robert Jenrick MP, said:

“The UK has thousands of brilliant charities, all working hard to make people’s lives better. Through Gift Aid, we are already giving charities an extra £1.3 billion of funding so they can continue their important work. “We know how crucial this funding is. This is why we’ve just written to 50,000 charities to tell them about the Gift Aid Small Donations Scheme, which makes it even easier for charities to claim a 25% top-up on their donations.”

Commenting on the news, Daniel Fluskey, Head of Policy & External Affairs at the Institute of Fundraising, said: