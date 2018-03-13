Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Higher Bid: How to Transform Special Event Fundraising with Strategic Auctions

Posted by on 13 March 2018
Higher Bid: How to Transform Special Event Fundraising with Strategic Auctions

This US book shows you how charity benefit auctions can be made a centrepiece of fundraising special events to drive both short- and long-term fundraising goals while providing a fun and inspiring opportunity to generate awareness and keep supporters excited about the mission.

Using Kathy Kingston’s proven framework, you’ll learn effective ways to:

  • Strategically increase high-profit revenue streams
  • Increase your organization’s donor base
  • Empower the board toward efficiency and productivity
  • Engage supporters more deeply and keep them invested

Donors are the lifeblood of any nonprofit organisation, and sustainable revenue depends upon their high engagement and willingness to give. Well-executed benefit and charity auctions have proven to be effective fundraisers for nonprofits, associations, and schools of all types, and A Higher Bid is the expert guide to optimising these special events for maximum impact.

A Higher Bid: How to Transform Special Event Fundraising with Strategic Benefit Auctions (Afp Fund Development)

