Higher Bid: How to Transform Special Event Fundraising with Strategic Auctions

This US book shows you how charity benefit auctions can be made a centrepiece of fundraising special events to drive both short- and long-term fundraising goals while providing a fun and inspiring opportunity to generate awareness and keep supporters excited about the mission.

Using Kathy Kingston’s proven framework, you’ll learn effective ways to:

Strategically increase high-profit revenue streams

Increase your organization’s donor base

Empower the board toward efficiency and productivity

Engage supporters more deeply and keep them invested

Donors are the lifeblood of any nonprofit organisation, and sustainable revenue depends upon their high engagement and willingness to give. Well-executed benefit and charity auctions have proven to be effective fundraisers for nonprofits, associations, and schools of all types, and A Higher Bid is the expert guide to optimising these special events for maximum impact.

