Higher Bid: How to Transform Special Event Fundraising with Strategic Auctions

This US book shows you how charity benefit auctions can be made a centrepiece of fundraising special events to drive both short- and long-term fundraising goals while providing a fun and inspiring opportunity to generate awareness and keep supporters excited about the mission.
Using Kathy Kingston’s proven framework, you’ll learn effective ways to:
- Strategically increase high-profit revenue streams
- Increase your organization’s donor base
- Empower the board toward efficiency and productivity
- Engage supporters more deeply and keep them invested
Donors are the lifeblood of any nonprofit organisation, and sustainable revenue depends upon their high engagement and willingness to give. Well-executed benefit and charity auctions have proven to be effective fundraisers for nonprofits, associations, and schools of all types, and A Higher Bid is the expert guide to optimising these special events for maximum impact.
A Higher Bid: How to Transform Special Event Fundraising with Strategic Benefit Auctions (Afp Fund Development)
|
List Price: £36.99
Sale Price: £27.29
Availability: Usually dispatched within 1-2 business days
Product Description
No description available.
Details
No features available.
Get free email updates
let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email.