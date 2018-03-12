Pennies from Heaven Awards winners announced

Pennies from Heaven hands out the awards for fundraising excellence and as its way of endorsing organisations that it feels support charitable giving in the workplace exceptionally well.

This year it has given out 35 Pennies from Heaven Awards: its largest ever number. Six companies won Platinum Awards for over 40% staff participation in the donation scheme, 15 were awarded Gold (20% participation), seven Silver (15%) and six Bronze (10%). In addition, a special recognition award went to Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust for its hard work to increase participation this year.

Three winners were new to the scheme this year: The Phoenix Group and HSS Hire won Gold Awards and Amcor won a Bronze Award.

Kimberley Sanger, Reward, Human Resources, said:

“Playing our part to help charitable causes across the UK and Ireland is incredibly important to us at HSS Hire Group, so we are delighted to receive the Gold Award this year. Pennies from Heaven represents a no fuss way for our colleagues to give back, and we’re incredibly proud that more colleagues than ever have chosen to take part and do their bit to help some important charities.

Kate Frost. CEO. Pennies from Heaven commented:

“I am really pleased to see that so many employers have embraced the scheme so well and achieved significant numbers of staff signing up. If we can encourage employees to each do something small then collectively the organisation can make a real difference to charities that matter to them. Our goal is to inspire all employers to run Pennies from Heaven and I hope that the success of our Award winners encourages more organisations to launch the scheme. Congratulations to all of you.”

With Pennies from Heaven, each company chooses their own cause with all the money raised from their employees rounding down their pay packets going directly to it. Over £400,000 was raised last year and in total the scheme has raised £4.2 million for over 200 charities. Charities chosen by companies range from small local charities to the large national charities such as British Heart Foundation and Marie Curie.

The benchmarks to reach to gain a Pennies from Heaven Award start at 10% for Bronze up to 40%+ participation for a Platinum Award.