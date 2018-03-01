Public asked to have their say on new Civil Society Strategy

Civil Society Minister Tracey Crouch is calling for members of the public to have their say on the new Civil Society Strategy.

The Government launched a public call for evidence on 27 February, which is open to anyone to share their views for the next 12 weeks.

The engagement exercise for the Civil Society Strategy looks at four themes that aim to strengthen civil society further, explore the best way sectors can work together, and empower people to take action on issues that matter to them and improve the places they live and work in. People are asked to give their views through an online platform, split into four sections: Our Civil Society, People, Partnerships and Places.

The work will build on the government’s current work with young people and youth organisations, as well as efforts to grow social impact investing, tackle loneliness and build integrated communities.

Further to the online platform, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport will also hold events around the country where people will be invited to talk about civil society.

Tracey Crouch, Minister for Sport and Civil Society, said:

“The civil society sector is incredible and works hard to deliver so much for people and communities. I want to bring these individuals and organisations together even more to improve communities and help tackle the everyday challenges that people face. The strategy will be important in our mission to build a fairer society and help secure a better future for the next generation. I encourage everyone with an interest in this important area to come forward and make their voices heard.”

The Civil Society Strategy will be developed by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, together with the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government and other government departments.