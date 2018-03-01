Fundraising Regulator opens up registration scheme to Northern Ireland

The Fundraising Regulator has today (1 March) opened up its registration scheme to charities in Northern Ireland following the extension of its regulatory remit last year.

Those spending above the £100,000 threshold on fundraising in Northern Ireland are within the scope of the fundraising levy. The Regulator has contacted the 24 larger charities in Northern Ireland believed to be within the levy to ask them to contribute and register.

Charities registered with the Charity Commission Northern Ireland who have an annual fundraising spend below £100,000 can now register with the Fundraising Regulator.

The Fundraising Regulator’s Public Register has also been updated to ensure that charities in Northern Ireland that register will be listed. Over 3,000 registered fundraising charities are currently on the register.

Walter Rader, Fundraising Regulator Board Member for Northern Ireland said:

“Registration with the Fundraising Regulator is a great opportunity for charities and third parties in Northern Ireland to not only support regulation across the sector, but also to show their supporters that they are committed to honouring and protecting the standards set out in the Code of Fundraising Practice.”

Seamus McAleavey, Chief Executive of NICVA said: