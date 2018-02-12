Darwin £10 note enters extinction on 1 March

The Darwin £10 note goes out like the dinosaurs on 1 March.

The Bank of England will withdraw legal tender status of the paper £10 note featuring Charles Darwin at 23:59 on Thursday 1 March 2018, making this the last day people can spend their paper £10 notes.

After 1 March 2018, businesses and the public no longer have to accept the Darwin £10 note as payment or in change and the new polymer note featuring Jane Austen will be the only £10 note with legal tender status. This note came into circulation on 14 September last year.

Some banks and building societies may accept paper £10 notes after 1 March 2018 but the Bank of England has said that this is at their own discretion. It, however, will continue to exchange Darwin £10 notes for all time, as with any other Bank of England note that no longer has legal tender status.

As with the old £5 note and old £1 coins, its extinction could provide some financial benefit for charities. Some have already been asking people to consider donating their old £10 notes:

Are you excited for the new tenner?

Want to put your old one to good use?

Donate to Us! Pop into a shop.#Tennervushttps://t.co/m5je1lnak4 pic.twitter.com/pDExha8n5H — Tenovus Cancer Care (@tenovuscancer) September 14, 2017

Old £10 notes go out of circulation from the 1st March – Why not get rid of yours and donate your "Tenner to Tarporley Hospital" Simply drop it off at the Hospital Reception#TarporleyTenner #Charity #Fundraising #Cheshire #Chester #CWaC pic.twitter.com/jxeFeDpEza — Tarporley Hospital (@Tarporley_WMH) January 30, 2018

You won't be able to use your old paper £10 notes after 1 March. Donate your last ones to Sooty! https://t.co/leJvrWzIWQ

Boomerang of a hand putting a £10 note in a Sooty box. pic.twitter.com/XzRm5B7m8S — RNIB (@RNIB) February 4, 2018

Next on the list is the £20 note. The new polymer £20 note will feature painter JMW Turner and comes into circulation in 2020.