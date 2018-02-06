Two charities owed €500,000 by online donation platform

Following last week’s winding up of online donation platform Ammado, two major charities have said they are owed over €500,000 by the Irish technology company.

The charities are the UN refugee agency UNHCR which said it is missing a single corporate donation of $500,000, and Save the Children UK is owed over £100,000, according to a report in the Irish Times.

“We are currently reviewing all remittances and fundraising activity on the platform,” said a spokesman for UNHCR.

Save the Children UK said that it is owed £103,852 (€118,000) following the winding-up of Pembroke Dynamic Internet Services, the registered name of Ammado.

The High Court in Dublin was told that Pembroke failed to pass on €3.8 million collected online for charities. The company’s liquidator, Myles Kirby of Dublin accountancy firm Kirby Healy, reported that the company had started transferring assets into another company “for the company’s day-to-day operations and for the personal use of Pembroke’s managing director Peter Conlon”.

Mr Conlon is being held in custody in Switzerland where he is based.

The platform generated income by deducting a 5% fee from the funds donated via the site.