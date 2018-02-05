TheGivingMachine to enhance offering with FSE Group funding boost

TheGivingMachine has announced that The FSE Group has provided its first injection of external capital to help it make key product enhancements and increase marketing activities.

TheGivingMachine (TGM) provides an online shopping portal offering supporters of small charities, schools and community organisations a way of raising free, regular funds for their chosen causes with every online purchase they make. Over 2,300 retailers including Amazon, John Lewis, Waitrose and eBay are connected to the platform.

Shoppers can support up to four causes at any time and so far over 2 million donations have been raised to a value of over £1.5m which has benefitted over 7,500 UK-based causes.

The funds came from The FSE Group‘s Social Impact Accelerator and will be used on additional resources to support the thousands of schools, charities and community groups already involved with TGM, along with improving the website and mobile apps.

Mark Bickford, Senior Fund Manager at The FSE Group said:

“FSE were attracted by the commitment of TGM’s senior team and their focus on helping small causes who find it difficult to raise the funds they need. I’m delighted that The FSE Group backed our plan and people to support the growth of TheGivingMachine.”

