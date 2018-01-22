Make sure charity shops donations go to charity, says Irish regulator

The Charities Regulator in Ireland has urged the public to take steps to ensure that unwanted clothing and other items they intend to donate to charity through house-to-house collections actually go to registered charities.

“Our compliance team received a steady flow of concerns from the public during 2017 about individuals and organisations who are carrying out house-to-house collections, but are not registered charities,” Charities Regulator Chief Executive John Farrelly said.

“In many cases people are donating valuable items and, if they want these to go to charity, they must be vigilant,” he said.

SEE ALSO: Clothes Aid animation encourages January clear-out (12 January 2017)

During 2017 the Charities Regulator said it received 30 reports from the public, expressing concern about people and/or organisations operating house-to-house collections of unwanted clothing and other goods, and whether or not they were registered charities.

Mr Farrelly said” “We are concerned not only by the quantity of reports we are receiving, but also the increasing trend in this regard.”

In response to public concerns, the Charities Regulator has published an update on the issue:

Before making a donation, potential donors should ensure they are satisfied that the organisation they are making a donation to is a registered Irish charity.

Leaflets and bags received for clothing collections from registered charities should clearly display the charity’s name, logo, registered charity number and the contact details for the charity.

Last September the Regulator issued a warning about shops operating as ‘charity’ shops without being registered and subsequently a number ceased trading.

24 total views, 0 views today