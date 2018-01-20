Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

The Top Pitfalls of Charity Golf Tournaments

Posted by on 20 January 2018 in Books
Charity auctioneer and auction consultant Jay Fiske shows you how to avoid the most common pitfalls of fundraising golf tournaments and provides solutions for each one. 

The Top Pitfalls of Charity Golf Tournaments is book three in the Top Ten Pitfalls series.

Product Description

The third in the series of books shares with you how to effectively execute the maximum fundraising out of your charity golf tournaments.

Golf tournaments have always been popular, and charity golf tournaments are becoming increasingly popular as charities try to mix "fun" with "fundraising." Nationally and internationally renowned charity auctioneer and auction consultant Jay Fiske shows you how to avoid the most common pitfalls of fundraising golf tournaments and provides solutions for each one. Bonus "pitfall" information is included about why to incorporate a Live Auction with your charity event to increase your tournament revenue.

