Tesco announces five-year partnership with health charities to help tackle biggest UK challenges

Tesco is partnering with British Heart Foundation, Cancer Research UK, and Diabetes UK for the next five years in a bid to help lower the risk of the UK’s biggest health challenges.

Under the partnership, called Little Helps for healthier living, Tesco will work with British Heart Foundation, Cancer Research UK, Diabetes UK, using their skills and experience to try to help lower the risk of heart and circulatory disease, cancer and Type 2 diabetes.

Over the next five years, the partnership will work to encourage and support sustainable, measurable changes in behaviour through a series of targeted activities and campaigns aimed at reducing the risk of these conditions, such as suggesting healthy items that can be swapped to replace unhealthier food choices. Activity will also include fundraising initiatives to raise money for the three charities.

The four organisations have pledged to share the findings from their work across the wider UK health community.

Dave Lewis, Chief Executive of Tesco, said:

“This is a unique partnership, which will bring together the skills and expertise of the UK’s leading health charities and the UK’s leading food retailer to help tackle the biggest health challenges facing the nation. “Together with the British Heart Foundation, Cancer Research UK, and Diabetes UK, we want to help people take small steps on their own terms to develop healthier habits. It’s about unlocking the energy, expertise and reach of our different organisations to develop little helps that make healthy differences across the whole country.”

Simon Gillespie, Chief Executive of the British Heart Foundation, said:

“This partnership has the potential to significantly lower the risk of some of the UK’s deadliest diseases. Working together, we can create initiatives that inspire people to take steps to change their behaviour. Measuring the impact of these initiatives could also pave the way for new and innovative strategies for empowering staff and communities to take control of their health in ways that can be adopted across the country.”

The partnership ties in with Tesco’s Little Helps Plan, launched last October.

Main image: the four CEOs at the partnership launch. Image ©Licensed to i-Images Picture Agency. Picture by Andrew Parsons / i-Images

