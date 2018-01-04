Water refund fundraising campaign reaches €700,000

A national campaign in Ireland to get people to donate their water charge refunds to charity has raised nearly €700,000.

Homelessness charities the Simon Community, Focus Ireland and the Peter McVerry Trust launched their fundraising campaign before Christmas and by Boxing Day €675,000 had been received by their dedicated website, refundproject.ie.

It is anticipated that €173 million will be returned to 1 million households once all the refund cheques have been distributed. A national advertising and public information campaign was used in the campaign which was fronted by Kieran Mulvey, a prominent labour relations negotiator.

Irish Water said almost 90 per cent of refunds will have been issued by the end of 2017 with cheques being issued to the account holder to their last known address.

Mr Mulvey told the Irish Times that every donation small or large will greatly assist the advancement of homeless projects being developed by the three charities.

According the campaign website, further information will be made available about the types of projects the funding will support.

