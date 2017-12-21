Glasgow’s Hospice Brick by Brick Appeal hits £20m

Glasgow’s Prince & Princess of Wales Hospice in Glasgow has reached £20m with its Brick by Brick Appeal.

The appeal just has one more million to raise to hit its £21m target, and according to the hospice, is the biggest ever capital campaign in the UK by an independent hospice. The Prince & Princess of Wales Hospice is fundraising to build a state-of-the-art palliative care facility in the city’s Bellahouston Park, to enable it to expand its services and transition young patients from the age of 16 to adult hospice care.

Rhona Baillie, Chief Executive of the Prince & Princess of Wales Hospice said:

“We are absolutely thrilled to announce this fantastic news. The roof is on our new home, the windows and doors are in place and now reaching £20m takes us one step closer to finishing the journey we started five years ago with the Brick by Brick Appeal.”

The new facility will provide care and support to 1,200 new patients and families every year. It will be the first hospice in the UK to be built to the Scandinavian Sengetun model of care, and will have adaptable private, social and family spaces specifically designed to boost wellbeing and create a sense of calm.

The hospice is asking the public to help it raise the final £1m by making a donation to Raise the Roof, the latest phase of the Brick by Brick Appeal, either online or by text.

Photograph © Martin Shields

1,486 total views, 465 views today