Christmas hymns become hyrrs – and proceeds from album sales go to Refuge

Grey London is fighting back against gender inequality this Christmas with a timely album of festive hymns, each reworked to contain a feminist message, and all proceeds benefitting Refuge.

Seven songs make up the Hyrrs – Festive Hymns Made Feminist album, covering issues including body shaming, workplace inequality, sexism and harassment through the likes of Kick the Balls of Patriarchy (to the tune of Deck the Halls), Stereotypes (to the tune of Silent Night), We Want an Equal Salary (to the tune of God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen), and The 12 Days of Feministmas (to the tune of The 12 Days of Christmas).

The songs are available to download and stream on Spotify, Apple Music and Google Play, and to buy on iTunes and Google Play. Songs can also be bought separately for 99p each. The hyrrs are also on YouTube, while a Hyrr Book is available to download on the website so people can sing along.

On the dedicated Hyrrs Not Hymns site, the agency says:

“They’re festive hymns made feminist – our holly-jolly ‘eff you” to the gender inequality we’ve seen in 2017. Help us stick it to sexism and help women in need this Christmas. All proceeds from selling the Hyrrs album go to Refuge.”

Vicki Maguire, Grey’s Co-Chief Creative Officer, said:

“From Weinstein and Westminster to salaries and sexism, 2017 has shown how appalling it can be for women. That’s why we now want to make a statement about kicking everyday inequality in the baubles this Christmas, while raising money for an amazing cause that helps women.”

Sandra Horley, CBE, Chief Executive of Refuge, said:

“Everyday sexism is sadly still a fact of life and remains a root cause of violence against women. The Hyrrs of the world are often accused of lacking a sense of humour. So, this is a divine opportunity for the Hymns of the world to see the funny side. Otherwise, guess who has the last laugh?”

The music was produced by Goldstein London with the creatives behind the project Christopher Keatinge and Tom Houser, who collaborated with copywriters Augustine Cerf and Laura Nunneley. The album artwork also uses ‘Lacuna’ – a typeface created by typographer Imogen Ayres, founder of Möbel Type.

