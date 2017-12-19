Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Focus Ireland income jumps by over 30%

In the midst of its most important fundraising period of the year, homelessness charity Focus accounts for last year show a big increase in fundraising income.

Voluntary income increased from €7.4 million in 2015 in to €10.7 million last year. Total income, which includes funding from the government, also grew from €22 million to €26.4 million.

All Focus’s charitable income categories grew last year. Public fundraising increased from €4.8 million to €5.4 million in 2016, ‘partnership and philanthropy’ was up from €1.5 million to €2.2 million, corporate and campaigns from €586,000 to €700,000, capital donations from €320,000 to €1.9 million and shops raised €384,000.

Large grants of note were €213,000 from Bord Gas Energy, €91,000 from Human Dignity Foundation and €77,000 from the Joseph Rowntree Trust.

Two Christmas campaigns which were particularly successful for Focus this time last year were the Shine a Light Night which raised €500,000 and involved over 100 CEOs and 450 employees from 54 companies and Christmas FM which brought in €360,000.

Focus Ireland said a total of 782 companies supported the charity through corporate partnerships, donations, employee giving and payroll giving. 15,000 also people helped Focus through regular giving, donations and fundraising events.

Focus spent €2.3 million on fundraising last year, up from €1.8 million the year before which represented 22% and 24% of funds raised respectively.

 

