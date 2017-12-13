‘How to help’ is a top search on Google for 2017

Google has published its review of most popular searches for 2017, and the list is packed with people asking “how to help”.

In a two minute summary Google reports that people asked about how they could make a difference to help in so many different places around the world.

Google’s data confirms that many people want to know more about the issues that affect them.

They want advice and support.

But perhaps most importantly, they want to know how to help other people.

They ask how to help people affected by natural and human-made disasters…

Whether far…

…or nearer to home.

And they want to find out how to help so very many people.

How to change things

They are searching to find out how to help people, but they are also searching for how to change things.

In short, so many searches from so many people during 2017 were asking one thing: how to a make a difference?

Google’s review is a powerful reminder that very many people want to help. Which is a tremendous opportunity for change-making charitable, civic, and community groups and organisations, and the people who raise funds to ensure they can bring that help and change.

