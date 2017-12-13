Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

‘How to help’ is a top search on Google for 2017

Posted by on 13 December 2017
has published its review of most popular searches for 2017, and the list is packed with people asking “how to help”.

In a two minute summary Google reports that people asked about how they could make a difference to help in so many different places around the world.

Google’s data confirms that many people want to know more about the issues that affect them. 

 

Google search - how many refugees in the world

Google – how many refugees in the world?

 

They want advice and support.

 

Google search - how to calm a dog during a storm

Google search – how to calm a dog during a storm

 

But perhaps most importantly, they want to know how to help other people.

 

Google search - how to help flood victims

Google search – how to help flood victims

 

They ask how to help people affected by natural and human-made disasters…

 

Google search - how to help refugees?

Google search – how to help refugees?

 

Whether far…

 

How to help Puerto Rico?

Google search – how to help Puerto Rico?

 

…or nearer to home.

 

Google search - how to help Las Vegas

Google search – how to help Las Vegas

 

And they want to find out how to help so very many people.

 

Google search - how to help many causes

Google search – how to help many causes

 

How to change things

They are searching to find out how to help people, but they are also searching for how to change things.

Google search - how to make a protest sign?

Google search – how to make a protest sign?

 

Google search - how to run for office?

Google search – how to run for office?

 

In short, so many searches from so many people during 2017 were asking one thing: how to a make a difference?

 

Google search - how to make a difference?

Google search – how to make a difference?

 

Google’s review is a powerful reminder that very many people want to help. Which is a tremendous opportunity for change-making charitable, civic, and community groups and organisations, and the people who raise funds to ensure they can bring that help and change.

 

Google search - how to move forward?

Google search – how to move forward?

 

 

