Happy Money: The New Science of Smarter Spending

Dr Elizabeth Dunn and Dr Michael Norton explain the secret to “happiness-efficient” spending. They argue that money can buy happiness – if you spend it right.

The explain that, after a fairly low threshold, income and material wealth have no measurable effect on happiness. But how we spend our money does.

Their insights should prove useful to many charity fundraisers.

Using their own research, they reveal:

• Why it’s better to buy concert tickets instead of a new iPhone

• Adverts actually make television more enjoyable

• Why you should book your next holiday many months in advance

• How “time affluence” is more important than a fat pay cheque

• Why charitable giving is the best investment you can make

A rare combination of informed science writing, wit, and practical pointers for a flourishing life, Happy Money will help you to be more fulfilled for less.

‘Many books have been written to tell you how to make money, save money, and invest money. Now there’s a book that can tell you how to spend it. Wisely.’

– Chip Heath, co-author of Decisive: How to Make Better Decisions in Life and Work

‘Wise and entertaining… Dunn and Norton provide practical and well-evidenced insights for all of us, from individuals, to communities, to governments.’

– David Halpern, Behavioural Insight Team, No 10, and author of The Hidden Wealth of Nations

