ChangeStar to list fundraising events in Charity Calendar 2018

The ChangeStar Charity Calendar 2018 is inviting charities to list their fundraising and awareness events for 2018. The calendar offers a free way for charities to promote their events online to the public.

Fundraising and social change agency ChangeStar has been producing the Charity Calendar for the past three years. It is used by some of the big charities, including Macmillan Cancer Support and UNICEF, plus smaller and regional ones. Key events in this year’s edition have included BBC Children in Need, the London Marathon, Macmillan Cancer Support’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning and Comic Relief.

Charities can list up to five events free of charge. These could be:

sponsored challenge events, such as runs, bike rides and treks

‘sacrifice’ challenges such as giving up alcohol or chocolate, and

awareness days such as Fairtrade Fortnight and International Women’s Day.

There is also the option for a paid-for featured listing or advert.

To get your charity event or events listed, submit them online by 8 December 2017.

Kate Wright, manager of ChangeStar Charity Calendar, has pledged to pick an event every year to take part in herself, to immerse herself in charity event culture and raise money for good

causes.

She said: “I chose to take part in the London Moonwalk on 13th May, for breast cancer charity Walk the Walk, and thoroughly enjoyed the liberation of hot-footing across Battersea Bridge in my bra!”

4 Cancer Group have provided their event photographs to accompany this year’s calendar, and ChangeStar promote this cancer charity’s popular cycling, running and sailing events.

ChangeStar partners with clients in fundraising, campaigning, communications, data, consulting and research – across all media channels. Its clients include include Blue Cross, Fauna & Flora International, Sightsavers and Humanists UK.

