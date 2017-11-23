30 years of payroll giving marked at National Payroll Giving Excellence Awards

The winners of the 2017 National Payroll Giving Excellence Awards were announced yesterday at Clothworkers Hall in London.

The Entertainer took top prize for Best Overall Campaign and The Royal Mail singled out for special recognition with a Lifetime Achievement Award. The latter was appropriate given that 2017 marks the 30th anniversary of the introduction of the government scheme that enables employees to give regularly and tax-effectively from their payroll.

SEE ALSO: Royal Mail marks 30 years of payroll giving with special postmark

The awards were presented by Peter Lewis, CEO, Institute of Fundraising and Panikos Efthimiou, Chair of The Association of Payroll Giving Organisations and Mervi Slade, Chair of Institute of Fundraising’s Payroll Giving Special Interest Group.

Huge congratulations to Royal Mail Group who win Lifetime AchievementAward 😀😊👍 @RoyalMail pic.twitter.com/DByBGfxYce — Payroll Giving (@PayrollGiving) November 22, 2017

2017 winners

Best Overall Campaign: The Entertainer

Lifetime Achievement Award: The Royal Mail

Best Fundraiser: Mark Slade from The Payroll Giving Team

Best Corporate Champion: Debbie Bullock of Aviva

Best Government and Public Sector Employer: CIPP

Most Innovative Scheme: Large – Arriva, Medium – Valero, Small – Arag Plc.

Best Promotional Partnership: Mega – Sainsbury’s, Large – Costco, Medium – Experian, Small – Chesterton’s Global Ltd.

Most Successful Sustained Scheme: Mega: RBS; Large- Arriva; Medium-The Entertainer; Small – Balcas

Cool to see employers who are new to Payroll Giving picking up awards @ARAG_UK outstanding employees😊 pic.twitter.com/4s01Nyfqz6 — Payroll Giving (@PayrollGiving) November 22, 2017

Mervi Slade, who headed the judging panel said: “This year’s entries were heartening as they showed a real mix of case studies. It was good to see new blood coming up with creative ways to launch a Payroll Giving scheme as well as organisations which had already had considerable success continuing to drive uptake and achieve record breaking results.

“It was also refreshing to see some businesses recognise the fact that their scheme had not been performing well and take action to transform employee engagement and donor levels.”

Diamond Payroll Giving Quality Mark

The 30th anniversary of payroll giving in the UK was further marked by the introduction of the Diamond Payroll Giving Quality Mark. This recognises the growing number of organisations which are committed to continuing to achieve 30% uptake of Payroll Giving amongst all employees.

Peter Lewis said: “Over the last 30 years Payroll Giving has been a hugely important way for people to support causes they care about. We’ve seen committed employers, passionate fundraisers and supportive partners across the sector create innovative and exciting campaigns that have raised millions and millions of pounds for charities in the most tax effective way.

“Over the next few years we know that Payroll Giving can grow and grow – we want to see more companies and employers start Payroll Giving schemes, or re-energise existing schemes, which will inspire people to give their long-term support.”

Delighted to report that RBS has just been announced winners of the Most Successful Sustained Scheme at the National Payroll Giving Awards! Since payroll giving launched 30 years ago our scheme has generated over £100 million for charities. https://t.co/sK1xHpzWIi — Michael Duncan (@Michael77813297) November 22, 2017

564 total views, 564 views today