Royal Mail marks 30 years of payroll giving with special postmark

Royal Mail is honouring 30 years of payroll giving with a special postmark. The postmark – which says ‘Royal Mail proudly supports 30 years of Payroll Giving’ – appeared on millions of items of UK stamped mail nationwide, landing on doorsteps between Monday 10th and Saturday 15th July.

Launched in 1987, payroll giving allows employees to give to charity straight from their wages or pension without paying tax on it. Over the last three decades, the scheme has raised over £2 billion for good causes. Last year payroll givers donated more than £130 million.

Panikos Efthimiou, chair of the Association of Payroll Giving Organisations said:

“On behalf of the Association of Payroll Giving Organisations I would like to thank the Royal Mail Group for recognising and celebrating the 30th anniversary of payroll giving in such a very special way. Donations from payroll giving have made a significant contribution to the charity sector over the years which have made a genuine difference to a multitude of good causes. Royal Mail Group has been at the forefront of promoting payroll giving amongst its staff right from the start.“

Royal Mail was one of the first companies to provide a payroll-giving scheme for its employees. Over the years, employees have raised over £58 million, supporting over 1,400 charities.

Lily Heinemann, Head of Corporate Responsibility & Community Investment at Royal Mail, said:

“We are really pleased to be marking the 30th anniversary of payroll giving with a postmark. Our employees are incredibly supportive of payroll giving, raising over £58 million over the last three decades. Last year alone saw more than 20 per cent of our employees give through the scheme contributing more than £2.4 million for good causes. We hope that the postmark continues to raise awareness and encourages other employers to offer this scheme to their own employees.”

