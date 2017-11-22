Irish Cancer Society raised nearly €23 million last year

The Irish Cancer Society last year raised €22.8 million, almost exactly the same as the year before, according to their latest accounts.

Donations and legacies increased from over €3 million to €3.5 million in 2016 which helped offset a drop in funds raised from activities such as Daffodil Day which was down from €3.3 million to €3 million. Events, corporate income and marketing were also down to €10.6 million from €11.2 million in 2015.

Shops income at €3.9 million held steady but net income was up to nearly €1 million. The Irish Cancer Society (ICS) operates 21 charity shops in Ireland.

ICS’s corporate relationships during the year helped to raise significant income for the charity. Boots chemists partnership with ICS reached the €1 million target since the beginning of the relationship in 2012.

ICS successfully combines its corporate partnerships with its campaigns. For instance, Aldi’s support for its Colour Dash run helped raise nearly €700,000 over four years up to 2016. The Daffodil Day campaign received strong help from Dell computers with the company producing an app and providing social media and marketing expertise to the campaign.

Convenience store chain Centra organised a number of fundraising efforts for the Paint in Pink campaign including giving €1 for every sale of a limited edition water bottle.

Activity challenges such as marathons and mountain hikes raised €615,000. The activity events and other fundraising were helped considerably by 2500 volunteers throughout Ireland.

Fundraising costs were considerably down last year compared to the year before, from €4.4 million compared to over €6 million in 2015.

